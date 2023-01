Kane (lower body) is doubtful to suit up against Colorado on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kane continues to be labeled day-to-day by coach Luke Richardson but is poised to miss his third consecutive contest. With just 27 points in 37 games this year, Kane could fail to average over a point per game in a season for the first time since 2017-18 when he logged 76 points in 82 contests.