Per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, Kane (lower body) is expected to return to action Saturday versus Seattle, according to coach Luke Richardson.

Kane will not play Thursday against Colorado as he was placed on injured reserve to open up a roster spot for the returning Mackenzie Entwistle who has missed the last six games with a wrist injury. Kane will be eligible to return Saturday. He has seven goals and 20 assists in 37 games this season.