Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak in OT win

Kane recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

The helper gives Kane points in 13 straight. Since Dec.1, he has failed to find the scoresheet only three times and is now up to 79 points, good for third in the league behind Connor McDavid (80) and Nikita Kucherov (81).

