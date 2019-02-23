Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to 20

Kane scored a goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

He could have had an even bigger night, firing an incredible 13 shots on net in total, but Semyon Varlamov came as close to neutralizing Kane as any goaltender in the last seven weeks. The 30-year-old's point streak now stands at 20 games, with an incredible 17 goals and 43 points over that stretch, and his 39 goals and 93 points on the season has him second in the NHL in both categories.