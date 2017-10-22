Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to five games
Kane recorded a goal for the second straight game in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.
Kane has collected exactly one point in each of the last five games, scoring two goals and three assists in that span. The elite winger is playing as expected this season with four goals and 11 points in nine games along with a plus-3 rating. He'll look to make it six consecutive games with a point on Tuesday in Vegas.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Goal drought reaches five games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts second straight multi-point night•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Four points in opener•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Getting points by dishing in preseason•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Facing elimination despite Game 3 goal•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Adds three more helpers in win over Jackets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...