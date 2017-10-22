Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to five games

Kane recorded a goal for the second straight game in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Kane has collected exactly one point in each of the last five games, scoring two goals and three assists in that span. The elite winger is playing as expected this season with four goals and 11 points in nine games along with a plus-3 rating. He'll look to make it six consecutive games with a point on Tuesday in Vegas.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories