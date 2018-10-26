Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to four
Kane's third period goal helped seal the deal Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Only Arizona has held Kaner off the scoresheet so far, as he's scored in nine of the Blackhawks' 10 contests and is up to 14 points on the season. If Chicago's playing, he's in your lineup; it's really that simple.
