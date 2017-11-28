Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to seven
Kane collected three assists -- two with the man advantage -- during Monday's 7-3 win over Anaheim.
The star winger has collected four goals, seven assists and 28 shots during an active seven-game point streak, and he's up to 25 points through 23 outings for the campaign. It's business as usual for No. 88, and Kane should be started confidently in all seasonal settings.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Pots two in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches goal and assist in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snaps mini drought•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores goal to extend point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Goal drought reaches five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...