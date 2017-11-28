Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to seven

Kane collected three assists -- two with the man advantage -- during Monday's 7-3 win over Anaheim.

The star winger has collected four goals, seven assists and 28 shots during an active seven-game point streak, and he's up to 25 points through 23 outings for the campaign. It's business as usual for No. 88, and Kane should be started confidently in all seasonal settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories