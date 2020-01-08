Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak with assist
Kane recorded an assist and a team-high seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.
Kane couldn't beat Cam Talbot himself, but he set up Adam Boqvist's shot that Dominik Kubalik tipped in for the Blackhawks' lone goal. During a four-game point streak, Kane, has four goals and assists each. He's up to 55 points (24 tallies, 31 helpers) through 44 games, to go with 161 shots and 32 PIM.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Produces helper in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Another two-goal game•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Provides New Year's fireworks•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches helper in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: One of each in comeback win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Massive night in road win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.