Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak with assist

Kane recorded an assist and a team-high seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Kane couldn't beat Cam Talbot himself, but he set up Adam Boqvist's shot that Dominik Kubalik tipped in for the Blackhawks' lone goal. During a four-game point streak, Kane, has four goals and assists each. He's up to 55 points (24 tallies, 31 helpers) through 44 games, to go with 161 shots and 32 PIM.

