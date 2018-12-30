Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak
Kane scored two goals, including the game-winner, and three points in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.
The Blackhawks aren't the same dominate team, but don't mistake that for thinking Kane isn't still a superstar. Kane extended his point streak to seven games Saturday, and he has seven goals with 13 points during that stretch. Last season, he was held under 30 goals and averaged less than a point per game. Through 40 games in 2018-19, Kane has 22 goals and 50 points, putting him well on pace to get back to 30 goals and 82 points this season.
