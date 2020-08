Kane scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5.

Kane's tally at 4:02 of the second period gave the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead, but Alec Martinez retied the game just 3:26 later. Kane's goal was the last for the Blackhawks as they lost the series 4-1. The winger put up two goals and seven assists in nine postseason outings.