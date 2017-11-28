Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Fined for slash
Kane has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Anaheim's Nick Ritchie during Monday's 7-3 win over the Ducks.
Things got a bit chippy between the Blackhawks and the Ducks during Monday's blowout, which led to matching minor penalties on Kane and Ritchie for slashing during the final frame of the contest. Kane has been on fire recently, racking up four goals and 11 points in his last seven contests. He'll look to extend his point streak to eight games Tuesday against the Predators.
