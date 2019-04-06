Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Finishing up on high note

Kane scored two goals in Friday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

He opened and closed the scoring for the 'Hawks, giving Kane 44 goals on the season -- just two shy of his career high, set in 2015-16. Even with Chicago eliminated from the playoffs, that could give the 30-year-old all the incentive he needs to come out firing in the season finale Saturday in Nashville.

