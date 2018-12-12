Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Four-game point streak
Kane went plus-2 and dished out two assists in Tuesday's loss to the Jets.
The Blackhawks have scored five goals over the last two games, and Kane has a point in four of those. He remains a sparkplug at 30 years old, as Kane has racked up 36 points this season -- 12 more than any other Chicago player.
