Kane scored an even-strength goal and added three assists, two on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

He had at least one point in every period during the wild contest while chipping in three shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating, and about the only thing Kane didn't do was find the back of the net on his shootout attempt. It's the second four-point performance of the season for the 32-year-old, who has a stunning nine goals and 30 points through 20 games.