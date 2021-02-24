Kane scored an even-strength goal and added three assists, two on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.
He had at least one point in every period during the wild contest while chipping in three shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating, and about the only thing Kane didn't do was find the back of the net on his shootout attempt. It's the second four-point performance of the season for the 32-year-old, who has a stunning nine goals and 30 points through 20 games.
