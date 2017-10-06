Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Four points in opener
Kane racked up a goal, three assists and a plus-5 rating in Thursday's 10-1 romp over Pittsburgh.
After scoring "only" 89 points last year, Kane's on pace for 328 after one game. Obviously he won't put up four points every night, but the 28-year-old Buffalo native should contend for the league lead in that category considering he now has 199 in 165 games since the start of 2015-16. His line with Nick Schmaltz and Ryan Hartman combined for four goals and 12 points, so any questions about whether Kane could produce without skating alongside Artemi Panarin have immediately been answered.
