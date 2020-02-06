Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Gathers assist

Kane produced a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Kane saw his 12-game point streak end in Tuesday's loss to the Wild, but he didn't stay down long. The dynamic winger has 66 points (25 goals, 41 helpers), 200 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in 54 contests. He's right on track to reach 100 points by the end of the season.