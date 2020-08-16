Kane notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Kane picked up the secondary helper on Olli Maatta's third-period tally. The 31-year-old Kane has had a productive postseason with a goal and seven helpers in seven outings, but the Blackhawks are still on the verge of elimination. Kane will look to add more goals to his ledger in Sunday's Game 4.