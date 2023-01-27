Kane notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Kane set up a Jason Dickinson goal in the second period. With two goals and three helpers over his last seven games, Kane is starting to find a bit more consistency on offense. The start winger is still in the midst of a down year with 32 points, 147 shots on net and a minus-25 rating through 44 appearances overall.