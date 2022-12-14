Kane logged an assist, seven shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.
Kane helped out on Max Domi's third-period marker. The assist ended a three-game slump for Kane. He's been a steady playmaker this year, but he's added just four goals to his 17 assists through 27 contests. The star winger also sports an ugly minus-17 rating with 95 shots on net and 12 power-play points in a top-line role.
