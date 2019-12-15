Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Gets back in goal column
Kane scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.
Kane has cooled off from his torrid November, accumulating just a goal and three helpers in seven contests since the calendar turned. The tally snapped a six-game goal drought for the winger. Kane now has 15 markers, 22 helpers and 115 shots on goal in 33 games this year.
