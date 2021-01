Kane tallied a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Kane was held off the scoresheet in Wednesday's season-opening loss, but he was able to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on Friday. The star winger will likely bear the brunt of opposing defenses throughout the year without Jonathan Toews (illness) or Kirby Dach (wrist) in the lineup. Kane will still have plenty of opportunities to rack up points in a top-line role, even with a lackluster supporting cast.