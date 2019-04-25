Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Gets peer nomination for great play
Kane has earned a Ted Lindsay Award nomination for most outstanding player as voted by his peers, reports TSN.ca.
He's up against Nikita Kucherov and Connor McDavid, who finished one-two in league scoring. Kane finished third with 110 points and actually was the better goal scorer of the three with 44 snipes. The award is presented by the NHL Players Association.
