Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Getting points by dishing in preseason

Kane has two assists -- including one on the power play -- through as many games this preseason.

The accomplished scoring winger has been blanked on seven shots, but that should be of little concern entering the new season. Kane has deposited 285 career goals and accumulated more points (752) than games played (740) over 10 years of NHL service time. In countless drafts, we're seeing him taken shortly after Edmonton phenom Connor McDavid and two-time Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sidney Crosby.