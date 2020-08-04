Kane scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Kane has collected three points and 12 shots on net in two games versus the Oilers. The dynamic winger had 33 goals and 84 points through 70 contests during the regular season. The best-of-five series has been high-scoring so far -- that makes it favorable for Kane to get on the scoresheet again in Wednesday's Game 3.