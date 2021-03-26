Kane scored a power-play goal and added an assist Thursday in a 3-0 win over Florida. He also had two shots, two PIM and two blocks.

Kane opened the scoring 65 seconds into the second period, swooping in to locate a loose puck during a heavy scramble and poking it past Sergei Bobrovsky. Kane also picked up a helper on Pius Suter's goal just over two minutes later, giving him a second straight two-point effort against the Panthers. Next up on the schedule are a pair of games Saturday and Sunday versus Nashville, which held Kane off the scoresheet in back-to-back tilts back in late-January.