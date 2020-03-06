Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Hits 30-goal plateau
Kane scored a goal on three shots Thursday in a 4-3 win over Edmonton.
Kane found some open space in the slot and patiently out-waited Edmonton netminder Mike Smith to open the scoring with five-and-a-half minutes left in the first period. It was Kane's 30th goal of the season, the fourth time in the last five years he's reached that mark. The 31-year-old superstar has 81 points in 67 games heading into Friday's tilt in Detroit.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: On six-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Factors into both goals in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Racks up three points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches pair of helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Manages assist in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Gathers assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.