Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Hits 30-goal plateau

Kane scored a goal on three shots Thursday in a 4-3 win over Edmonton.

Kane found some open space in the slot and patiently out-waited Edmonton netminder Mike Smith to open the scoring with five-and-a-half minutes left in the first period. It was Kane's 30th goal of the season, the fourth time in the last five years he's reached that mark. The 31-year-old superstar has 81 points in 67 games heading into Friday's tilt in Detroit.