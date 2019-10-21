Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Hits scoresheet again
Kane scored a goal on three shots and was minus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Washington.
Kane scored his third goal of the season midway through the final period, leading a 2-on-1 rush and beating Washington goalie Braden Holtby from inside the right faceoff circle. Kane has now recorded at least one point in five of six games this season, including each of the last three. A 110-point man a year ago, he just keeps on producing.
