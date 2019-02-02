Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Huge night in Buffalo

Kane scored two goals and two assists in Friday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.

He also added four shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating. The Buffalo native enjoyed his homecoming, extending his point streak to 10 games. In fact, Kane has only failed to hit the scoresheet twice in his last 29 contests, piling up a massive 19 goals and 50 points over that prolonged hot streak.

More News
Our Latest Stories