Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Huge night in Buffalo
Kane scored two goals and two assists in Friday's 7-3 win over the Sabres.
He also added four shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating. The Buffalo native enjoyed his homecoming, extending his point streak to 10 games. In fact, Kane has only failed to hit the scoresheet twice in his last 29 contests, piling up a massive 19 goals and 50 points over that prolonged hot streak.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Huge performance in win over Caps•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Huge night wasted in Jersey•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Records two power-play points•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps offense humming in OT loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Marks two points in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...