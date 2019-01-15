Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Huge night wasted in Jersey
Kane scored two goals and two assists in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Devils.
His first tally came with the man advantage, and Kane also added nine shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger as he tried to rally his club from a 6-1 deficit late in the second period. The 30-year-old sniper now has a whopping 27 goals and 64 points through 47 games, and he's already notched 20 or more power-play points for the sixth straight season and the ninth time in his career.
