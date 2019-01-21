Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Huge performance in win over Caps
Kane scored two goals and three assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.
One of the tallies came on the power play, while Kane also piled up five shots and a plus-5 rating as he extended his point streak to eight games. The veteran winger has been posting massive numbers in January -- he's put together multi-point performances in six of his last seven games and now has seven goals and 20 points in nine contests on the month.
