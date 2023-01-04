Kane is dealing with a lower-body injury that originated in Sunday's game versus the Sharks, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Kane was able to participate in Tuesday's contest initially, but he only lasted two periods before exiting. The fact that he was able to play through the issue for a bit suggests it may not be too significant, but the Blackhawks will likely remain cautious with the star winger, as he will likely command high value around the trade deadline. The Blackhawks' next game is Friday versus the Coyotes.