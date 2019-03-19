Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Joins 100-point club

Kane supplied a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kane became the third player over 100 points this season, sitting at 101 in 71 games. He's scored 41 times and plucked 60 apples. Kane also set a new career high in shots, with his four Monday giving him 296 for the year. It's safe to say his career high in points (106 in 2015-16) is in danger of being topped if the right wing stays hot to end the year.