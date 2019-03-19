Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Joins 100-point club
Kane supplied a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Kane became the third player over 100 points this season, sitting at 101 in 71 games. He's scored 41 times and plucked 60 apples. Kane also set a new career high in shots, with his four Monday giving him 296 for the year. It's safe to say his career high in points (106 in 2015-16) is in danger of being topped if the right wing stays hot to end the year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts pair of helpers in SO win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Second to 40 goals•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak to 20•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Continues point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps rolling in slugfest•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Points in 16 straight and counting•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...