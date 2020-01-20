Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Joins 1,000-point club
Kane provided an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
His secondary helper on Brandon Saad's third-period tally was the winger's 1,000th career point. It breaks down as 380 goals and 620 assists in 953 career games. Kane reached the milestone on a heater -- he's amassed four goals and 11 assists during his current 10-game point streak. The 31-year-old is at 24 markers and 38 helpers in 50 contests this season.
