Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps offense humming in OT loss

Kane notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

His slick feed to Artem Anisimov late in the third period sent the game to OT, but Kane's efforts weren't enough to get the Blackhawks in the win column. The 30-year-old has hit the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 games, piling up nine goals and 21 points over that stretch, and despite the struggles of the club around him, Kane is on pace for the second 100-point campaign of his career.