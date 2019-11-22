Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps point streak alive
Kane had an assist and eight shots on goal in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Kane's point streak is now up to 11 games after he drew the second assist on Dylan Strome's third-period goal. Although he didn't find the net Thursday, Kane's eight shots were the most he's produced during his point streak, a span that has seen him rack up eight goals and 20 points.
