Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps rolling in slugfest
Kane scored a goal for the third straight game and added two assists in an 8-7 win over Ottawa on Monday.
Make it 18 straight games with at least a point for Kaner, a streak that dates back to the Winter Classic. The last time Kane DIDN'T score in a game played indoors was Dec. 14 against Winnipeg; he's scored in 25 straight indoor contests and has racked up 53 points in those games, boosting him to 90 points on the year.
