Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps rolling into January

Kane scored an empty-netter and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Empty net goals count the same in fantasy purposes, and Kaner now has 13 points in his past 10 games. Even with the Hawks struggling to find their form, Kane's floor is high and he's about as consistent as it gets.

