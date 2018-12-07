Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps up scoring
Kane notched an assist for the fourth time in five games, but his team fell short in a 4-3 loss to Vegas on Thursday.
Even when his team isn't worth watching, Kane remains a top-tier talent that will produce as long as he's got an opening. He's very much someone to hold and start regularly, as the 2017 first overall pick is one of the only players in the Windy City that owners can count on for consistent scoring. Kane is up to 13 goals and 32 points -- including one goal and six assists on the man advantage -- through 29 games this season.
