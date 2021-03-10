Kane was limited to just one shot on goal in his 1,000th career game, a 6-1 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.

Kane isn't often kept off the scoresheet, but he saw a four-game point streak end on his milestone night. He has 11 goals, 27 helpers and 95 shots on net in 27 games this season. In his career, Kane has racked up 400 goals and 660 assists, all with the Blackhawks over the last 14 seasons.