Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keys win with three points
Kane had a power-play goal and two assists, along with four shots, in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.
Kane upped his point streak to four games with the three-point night and his power-play tally with 5:06 left in the third period stood as the game-winner. He also assisted on Chicago's first two goals in the opening period. Kane now has five goals and 16 points in 15 games and is in the middle of another heater.
