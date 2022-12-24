Kane contributed a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-2 win against Columbus.
Kane scored at 13:29 of the first period to give Chicago a 1-0 edge. The 34-year-old has five goals and 25 points in 32 games in 2022-23. He had been limited to two assists in eight contests from Dec. 4-21, but perhaps his strong performance Friday will be a turning point.
