Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Leads team to road win

Kane scored two goals to go with a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Kane's second-period tally gave his team a 3-0 lead and later became the game-winner when the hosts managed to get two back. He also sealed the win with the first of Chicago's two empty-netters. Don't blame Kane for the Blackhawks' struggles, as he's got a robust 17 goals and 42 points through 36 games.