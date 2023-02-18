Kane scored two goals in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Every game for Kane could be his last with Chicago with the trade deadline approaching, but the 34-year-old gave his long-time club one more vintage performance Friday, opening the scoring 44 seconds into the first period before potting the goal that forced OT with less than four minutes remaining in the third. It's been a mostly disappointing season for Kane, who's up to 11 goals and 37 points through 51 games, but a trade to a contender could revitalize his production.