Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Lights lamp twice
Kane scored two goals on a season-high 11 shots in a 6-2 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.
Kane gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead with a power-play tally late in the second period and added an insurance goal in the latter stages of the third. He's found the net five times over his last five games and now sits at 33 goals and 84 points on the year. Kane remains an elite fantasy option as his age-31 season winds down.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Goal streak at three games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Hits 30-goal plateau•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: On six-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Factors into both goals in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Racks up three points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches pair of helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.