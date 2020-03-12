Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Lights lamp twice

Kane scored two goals on a season-high 11 shots in a 6-2 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.

Kane gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead with a power-play tally late in the second period and added an insurance goal in the latter stages of the third. He's found the net five times over his last five games and now sits at 33 goals and 84 points on the year. Kane remains an elite fantasy option as his age-31 season winds down.