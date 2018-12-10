Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Lone source of offense in loss

Kane scored both goals for the Blackhawks on Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Montreal.

Kane scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season to help Chicago erase a two-goal deficit. However, a late third-period goal by Montreal would send the Blackhawks to their seventh straight defeat, and Kane's performance would go completely to waste as a result. The dynamic forward continues to average more than a point a game and has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise nightmarish season for the Hawks.