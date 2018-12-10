Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Lone source of offense in loss
Kane scored both goals for the Blackhawks on Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Montreal.
Kane scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season to help Chicago erase a two-goal deficit. However, a late third-period goal by Montreal would send the Blackhawks to their seventh straight defeat, and Kane's performance would go completely to waste as a result. The dynamic forward continues to average more than a point a game and has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise nightmarish season for the Hawks.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps up scoring•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Turning 30 isn't slowing him down•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Pair of assists in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches two points in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Looks healthy despite loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Back in action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...