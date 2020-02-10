Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Manages assist in loss

Kane posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Kane set up Brandon Saad's first-period tally. The star winger has points in 14 of 15 games since the start of 2020. For the year, the 31-year-old is at 67 points, 203 shots and a plus-3 rating in 55 contests. He's almost always on the scoresheet and a plug-and-play option in virtually every fantasy format.