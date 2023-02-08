Kane logged an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Kane's line was on the ice for both of the Blackhawks' goals, and he set up Jason Dickinson on the first one. Those two forwards have worked well together lately -- Kane has a goal and four assists during a four-game point streak. The 34-year-old winger is up to 35 points, 154 shots and a minus-24 rating through 46 contests overall.