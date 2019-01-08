Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Marks two points in loss

Kane scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's loss to the Flames.

Kane produced his second straight multi-point game and his 15th of the season. The 31-year-old now has 24 goals and is just three goals shy of his 2017-18 total. He'll shatter that mark and has a legitimate shot at marking a new career high -- he scored 46 goals in 2015-16 -- if he can somehow maintain his recent pace of 10 goals and 22 points in the last 14 games.