Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Marks two points in loss
Kane scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's loss to the Flames.
Kane produced his second straight multi-point game and his 15th of the season. The 31-year-old now has 24 goals and is just three goals shy of his 2017-18 total. He'll shatter that mark and has a legitimate shot at marking a new career high -- he scored 46 goals in 2015-16 -- if he can somehow maintain his recent pace of 10 goals and 22 points in the last 14 games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Takes care of business against Pens•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: A hatty for Patty•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Leads team to road win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Four-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Lone source of offense in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...