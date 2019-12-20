Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Massive night in road win

Kane had a goal and three assists with a game-high eight shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets. He also topped all players with a plus-3 rating.

Kane had a hand in every Chicago goal, assisting on each of the first three before potting one of his own late in the third. In the last four games alone, Kane has five goals and three assists with 21 shots on goal. He's up to 19 goals and 44 points on the season (36 games), putting him on a path toward another 40-goal, 85-point season. Kane is also closing on the 1,000-point plateau for his career, needing just 18 to get there.