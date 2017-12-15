Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Multi-point effort against Jets
Kane scored his 12th goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Jets.
Kane is riding a three-game point streak and is now up to 32 points in 32 games on the season. He was the overtime hero against the Panthers on Tuesday and followed up with another strong performance Thursday against Winnipeg. Kane is an automatic roll whenever Chicago takes to the ice.
